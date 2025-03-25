Hogenakkal sees 2000 cubic feet inflow of water after rains

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: Water flow to the Hogenakkal dam has gone up by 2000 cubic feet following increased rainfall in the catchment area.

According to a Maalaimalar report, heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas of Karnataka over the past few days including Pilikundilu after which the water levels to Hogenakkal increased by 2000 cubic feet on Tuesday morning.

Water gushed from several waterfalls in the region including the Main Falls, Aindaruvi, and Cinifalls, according to a Maalaimalar report.

With adequate water in the river, tourists enjoyed boats trips in the Cauvery River and also enjoyed bathing in the main waterfall.

Many of them also stoon on the suspension bridge to admire the force of the water gushing into the river and took selfies with their families.

The central water resources department is constantly monitoring the water levels in Pilikundilu in the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border.