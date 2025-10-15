Hogenakkal coracle service resumes as water flow dips

TIRUCHY: The Dharmapuri district administration on Tuesday lifted the ban on coracle operations in Hogenakkal following a drop in inflow. However, the ban on bathing in the falls continues.

The district administration suspended coracle operations and bathing on October 11, after a surge in water flow. As the rains receded in the Cauvery catchment areas, the water flow dropped to 16,000 cusecs on Tuesday from 20,000 cusecs on Monday.

Therefore, the district administration lifted the ban on coracle operations, while the ban on bathing still continues. Meanwhile, the Mettur dam received an inflow of 23,648 cusecs and 12,500 cusecs were released for Delta irrigation and canal irrigation. The storage in the dam stood at 117.46 feet as against its full reservoir level of 120 feet.