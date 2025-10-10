Hoax threat to Vijay's house; man held

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for issuing a hoax bomb threat to actor-politician Vijay's residence in Panaiyur.

Early in the day, in a phone call to the police control room, a caller claimed that bombs were planted at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay's house and disconnected the call.

Following the threat, personnel from the Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squad (BDDS) conducted searches at Vijay's residence, and after sweeping the premises, the call was declared a hoax. Meanwhile, the cyber crime police traced the caller and, after investigations, the Police arrested Mohammed Shafiq (38) of Mennambakkam. Police said that Shafiq works as a staff member at a private college, and he made the hoax threat in an inebriated state. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

There was a threat to Vijay's residence 10 days ago, too.