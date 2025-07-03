Hoax bomb threats trigger tension at Coimbatore, Salem Collectorate

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed as the District Collector's office in Coimbatore and Salem on Wednesday received a hoax bomb threat.

A letter sent in the name of one Muthukumarasami from Tenkasi to the Coimbatore Collector's office claimed that bombs planted in the collector's office may go off anytime. Acting on a complaint from the staff, the Race Course police arrived and held inquiries.

An intensive search was carried out by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) sleuths on the entire collectorate premises, which houses several government departments and is visited by a large number of public to avail various services. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service in the combing operation.

Meanwhile, police managed to trace and reach out to Muthukumarasami, who claimed ignorance of the bomb threat letter. It is suspected that the letter was sent by someone else in his name owing to enmity.

Police found out that the letter was posted from Alangulam in the Tenkasi district. This is the second time the district collector's office in Coimbatore has received a bomb threat. Earlier in May, the district collector's office received an anonymous bomb threat e-mail, prompting a similar emergency response from the cops before confirming it to be a hoax. However, police are yet to nab the offender.

A similar bomb threat to the Salem District Collector's office turned out to be a hoax after police made a thorough search of the entire campus.

Tiruchy collectorate, Corpn office & school receive similar threat

Tiruchy district collectorate, the Corporation office, and a private school received a bomb threat via email, which turned out to be a hoax after a thorough inspection on Wednesday.

The official mail IDs for the district collectorate and the corporation administration received an email in which the sender had threatened to blow off the respective offices with a powerful bomb. Soon, the information was shared with the district Bomb Detection Disposal Squad (BDDS). Separate teams with sniffer dogs rushed to the collectorate and the corporation office and conducted a thorough inspection. Later, the team declared it to be a hoax.

Meanwhile, Mahatma Gandhi Centenary Vidyalaya in Tennur, Tiruchy, also received a bomb threat through email, and the school administration passed on the information to the city police after declaring a holiday at the school.

On learning the information, the parents rushed to the school and took back their wards. The BDDS team rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough inspection of the school and declared it to be a hoax threat.