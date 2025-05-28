Hoax bomb threats to US embassy, Anna University

CHENNAI: The police are probing a hoax bomb threat sent to the US embassy and Anna University by email, which turned out to be a hoax. Incidentally, the threat mails had the wife of a prominent politician and another party leader as senders, police sources said.

Sources said an email threat was sent to the embassy library on Tuesday, while a similar threat was issued to Anna University a day before.

Around 7 am on Tuesday, the embassy alerted the police about the mail, after which personnel from the Royapettah station and BDDS conducted a two-hour search before declaring the threat a hoax.

The local police have alerted the cybercrime wing who are tracing the source of the mails.