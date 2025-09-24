Hoax bomb threats to Chennai Trade Centre and PTR’s Madurai house

CHENNAI: Another hoax bomb threat kept the city police on its toes after miscreants sent an email threat to Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam claiming that explosives were planted at the venue and at the Madurai residence of Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister PTR Palanivel Rajan.

The email sent in the name of an MLA from VCK claimed that bombs would soon explode at both locations, after which police were pressed into service.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel and sniffer dogs rushed to the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises. The inspection continued for several hours, but no explosive devices were found. Simultaneously, Madurai police were alerted about the threat targeting the minister’s residence. Security was stepped up in and around the property, and searches were carried out.

Cyber teams are working to identify the sender. Police confirmed that additional security measures would remain in place until the investigation concludes.