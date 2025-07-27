Hoax bomb threats sent to CM Stalin’s and TVK chief Vijay’s houses

CHENNAI: A bomb threat was made to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s residence in Chittaranjan Colony, Alwarpet, Chennai, and shortly after, a similar threat was issued to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai.

A man identifying himself as Vignesh reportedly called the Chennai Police Control Room and claimed that a bomb had been planted at the CM’s residence, ahead of his scheduled discharge from the hospital this evening, said Maalaimalar report.

Police swiftly launched an investigation using the phone number from which the call was made, and efforts are on to trace and apprehend the individual behind the hoax.

Following the call, a bomb squad accompanied by sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of the CM’s residence. The investigation confirmed that the threat was a false alarm. Despite this, security around the Chief Minister’s home and the surrounding Chittaranjan Colony has been intensified as a precaution.

Shortly after this, a similar bomb threat was issued to the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Neelankarai.

A bomb squad again conducted searches with the help of sniffer dogs, but no explosives were found. The Neelankarai police confirmed that this too was a hoax threat.