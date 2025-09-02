Hoax bomb threat to Tiruchy collectorate, Minister Nehru’s residence

TIRUCHY: A bomb threat received through email for Tiruchy Collectorate, Corporation office, and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru’s residence turned out to be a hoax, after a thorough screening by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) on Tuesday.

As the bomb threat was issued ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Tiruchy City, a high alert was issued, and security measures have been tightened.

The threat e-mail was received on Tuesday around 7.20 am. The district collector V Saravanan and the City Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan received a separate email in their official IDs in the name of Anil Subramanian. The threat e-mail contained objections to the arrest of the banned outfit Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA) chief S Maran and the hanging of the Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab. The mail claimed that a high-velocity bomb would explode before 2 pm. The mail further stated that those who want to save themselves should escape as early as possible.

The information on the bomb threat was passed on to the City Commissioner of Police, and a team of BDDS and sniffer dog squads was sent to the premises. The thorough scanning confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

While the search was on at the Collectorate, the police received information from the minister KN Nehru’s house at Thillai Nagar, and the office at Sastri Road had also received a similar bomb threat mail, landing another team on the spot. It was also proved to be a hoax.

As the bomb threat was made ahead of the visit of President Murumu to the city, security has been beefed up.