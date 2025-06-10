Hoax bomb threat to AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami’s Chennai residence

CHENNAI: A bomb threat issued to the residence of AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai turned out to be a hoax.

The threat was sent via email to his house located on Greenways Road, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the alert, a bomb squad rushed to the spot and conducted an intensive search.

Upon inspection, authorities confirmed that the threat was baseless and no explosives were found.

It is to be noted that a similar threat was issued last month to EPS’s residence in Salem as well.

Police is investigating the source of the email.