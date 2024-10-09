Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case: NIA arrests another key accused from Chennai

CHENNAI: Another key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case was arrested by the National Investigation Agency from Chennai on Tuesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified the arrested as Faizul Rahman. He, a Nakib, the State Amir of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir organisation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is the seventh accused to be arrested in the case, related to a conspiracy hatched by a Hameed Hussain and other accused to spread disaffection and secessionism by promoting the ideology of the anti-India outfit, an official release stated.

"Faizul Rahman was actively engaged with the other arrested accused for propagating secessionism and seeking military assistance from Pakistan to liberate Kashmir. The ulterior motive of the conspiracy was to establish Khilafat by overthrowing the Government of India by waging violent Jihad," the NIA said.

Also Read: Muslim preacher arrested in Chennai for links with Hizb-Ut-Tahrir

Investigations by the national probe agency revealed that the accused were using various social media handles as well as secret/encrypted communication platforms to spread their propaganda, at the behest of the organisation’s Central Media Office, including campaigning against exercising voting rights, by terming it as 'un-Islamic or Haram', as per the ideology of the Muslim fundamentalist outfit.



Additionally, the accused had held several secret meetings to propagate the Hizb-ut-Tahrir's ideology with several groups and had run divisive campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu, the NIA release said.

The national probe agency which took over the case from the Chennai City policy in July this year is continuing with its investigations in the case.