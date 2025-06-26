History sheeter on bail held for making country bombs

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old history sheeter, out on bail, was arrested by the police while preparing country bombs at his house in Thiruporur on Wednesday.

The accused, Sunil alias Sudarshan of Ottivakkam, had been arrested along with eight others in connection with the murder of Vengadamangalam panchayat councillor Anbarasu in November 2023. All nine were recently released on bail. However, the police were keeping a close watch on their movements.

Police found suspicious movements in Sudarshan's behaviour over the past few days. A special team from the Thiruporur police station searched his house on Tuesday night when they found him preparing country bombs. Two country bombs and bomb-making materials were seized from the house.

During preliminary interrogation, Sudarshan claimed he had received threats from supporters of Anbarasu and had made the bombs for self-defence. However, police are investigating whether Sudarshan was planning revenge and whether the other eight accused, also out on bail, were involved.