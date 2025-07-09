History sheeter nabbed near Andhra Pradesh border

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested a fugitive, Dinesh alias ‘Maadu’ Dinesh, near the Andhra Pradesh border on Monday night.

Police sources said that Dinesh has been evading arrest for over a decade and was involved in the smuggling of narcotics and red sanders in Andhra Pradesh.

Dinesh was a resident of Choolaimedu and had 38 criminal cases against him across the state, including murder, robbery, and other serious offences. He has been on the run since 2006 and when police enquired with his family members, some of them even claimed that he was dead.

However, city police learned that he was still active and had shifted his operation to Andhra Pradesh. A special police team from Chennai, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Tamilvanan, secured Dinesh near the Andhra Pradesh border on Monday night.

Police said that the multiple pending cases against him will be reviewed. On Tuesday morning, Dinesh was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.