History-sheeter hacked to death over fidelity charge

Baskar along with his friend M Arjunraj went to the house of Sudhakar and attacked him with lethal weapons in which he died on the spot.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Sep 2023 10:26 PM GMT
Representative Image

TIRUCHY: A notorious history-sheeter R Poochi alias Sudhakar was hacked to death in Ariyalur on Saturday. According to police, Sudhakar, a history-sheeter from Thirumalapadi near Thirumanur in Ariyalur was residing with his partner, who was wedded to Jagadeesh, who is no more.

However, Jagadeesh’s brother Baskar objected to it. On Saturday evening, Baskar along with his friend M Arjunraj went to the house of Sudhakar and attacked him with lethal weapons in which he died on the spot.

After confirming the death, Baskar and Arjunraj fled the spot. Thirumanur police have filed a case and investigations are on.

Tamilnadunotorious history-sheeterR PoochiHacked DeathPolicehistory-sheeter
DTNEXT Bureau

