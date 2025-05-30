History-sheeter hacked to death near Tiruchy

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a gang near Tiruchy on Thursday.

According to Daily Thanthi, the victim, Ashok Kumar, was a resident of Kilikoodu village near Kallanai in Tiruchy district. On the night of the incident, Ashok Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition, had an argument with one Praveen, son of a former district president, for conducting a kabbadi event in the village.

The situation escalated when Praveen and his associates attacked Ashok with sickles, causing severe injuries that led to his death on the spot. Following this, the culprits fled the scene and are currently absconding.

On information, the Kollidam police arrived at the scene and recovered the victim's body and sent it for post-mortem to the Srirangam Government Hospital.

A case has been registered and police are on the lookout for the accused.