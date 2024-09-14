History-sheeter hacked to death in Tiruchy; severed head found

TIRUCHY: A notorious rowdy was hacked to death in Tiruchy by a gang on Friday.

The gang had severed his head, according to the police.

The police identified the deceased as Sundarajan from Panayakurichi, a history-sheeter against whom several cases including murder have been pending.

Sundarajan was found murdered on Friday morning and his severed head was found near his uncle’s house in Tiruverumbur.

Based on the information, the Tiruverumbur police rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

The police also recovered the body and sent it to the Government Hospital for a Post-mortem examination.

On information, SP V Varun Kumar visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police have registered a case and are investigating.