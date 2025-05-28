Begin typing your search...

    History-sheeter found dead in Tiruchy

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 May 2025 6:10 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-28 00:41:06  )
    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: A history-sheeter found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tiruchy on Monday late hours.

    M Suriya (25), is a history-sheeter against whom several cases are pending across the police stations in Tiruchy.

    In such a backdrop, Suriya went out on Monday evening but did not return even after a long time. Later, in the night, the residents from the RMS colony in Karumandapam found a body lying in a secluded place.

    Based on the information, E-Pudur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. A probe revealed that it was Surya.

    Subsequently, the body was sent to Tiruchy GH. Based on the complaint by Suriya’s mother Vairamani, a case was registered and investigations are on.

    DTNEXT Bureau

