History-sheeter found dead in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A history-sheeter found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tiruchy on Monday late hours.

M Suriya (25), is a history-sheeter against whom several cases are pending across the police stations in Tiruchy.

In such a backdrop, Suriya went out on Monday evening but did not return even after a long time. Later, in the night, the residents from the RMS colony in Karumandapam found a body lying in a secluded place.

Based on the information, E-Pudur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. A probe revealed that it was Surya.

Subsequently, the body was sent to Tiruchy GH. Based on the complaint by Suriya’s mother Vairamani, a case was registered and investigations are on.