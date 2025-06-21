History-sheeter arrested for celebrating b’day by hurling bombs in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Police arrested a history-sheeter who celebrated his birthday by hurling country bombs in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

The accused Deepak (21) of Chengalpattu Town was a history-sheeter and had many pending cases against him in the Chengalpattu Taluk and Town police stations, and had been absconding for the past few months.

A few days ago, Deepak decided to celebrate his birthday with his friends and invited all of them via social media to a place in Chengalpattu at night.

All of them had consumed liquor and celebrated by playing songs using speakers at a loud volume and dancing.

Police said Dev (22) of Chengalpattu presented Deepak with country bombs for his birthday, and soon Deepak triggered the bomb and hurled it in the locality as a part of the celebration.

The residents alerted the Chengalpattu Taluk police, but before the police arrived at the spot the gang managed to escape from the area.

Then the police formed a special team on Thursday and arrested Deepak. Police said Deepak suffered a fracture on his leg when he attempted to escape from them, and was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH.

After treatment, the police remanded Deepak in judicial custody and sent him to prison. A case has been registered and a search is on to nab Dev, who presented Deepak with country bombs.