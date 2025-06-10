History and its truth won’t wait for your cheap politics, says Minister Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Hours after union minister Shekhawat denied any delay in approving the findings of Keezhadi, Tamil Nadu Minister for finance and archaeology. Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday, said that the history and its truths will not wait for the cheap politics of the BJP at the union government.

Taking to microblogging site X to prevent his ire at the Union government that has been delaying the publishing of the Keezhadi archaeological excavation report, Thennarasu said, “First they (BJP) said there was nothing in Keezhadi. Then they transferred the research officer. After that they refused to allocate any funds. Finally, they put the submitted report on hold for two years. Now they come and say that the evidence is insufficient. It is common for them to reject the history of the Tamils ​​every time. Only the reasons they cite are different.”

“Don't forget. History and the truth it tells will not wait for your cheap politics. They are for the people. They will go to the people!” added Thennarasu.

“Even though global scientific studies concurred that they (Tamils) are 5350 years old; technologically advanced; and have an ancient civilization, why is the federal government in the same country so reluctant to admit it? Is it because of the unquenchable thirst to keep Tamils ​​as second-class citizens forever?” quipped the minister.

