His govt entering 5th year, CM Stalin commits to women’s welfare

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off 214 new buses of various Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations, during an event at Island Grounds on Wednesday. He later boarded a 32-B at the Omandurar bus stop heading towards Vivekanandar Illam and interacted with women passengers, seeking their feedback on the free travel scheme. Seventy of the new town buses have been specially designated for women under the free travel scheme.

A flagship welfare initiative, the Magalir Vidiyal Payanam Thittam (Women’s Free Travel Scheme), has enabled over 684 million free journeys, enabling women to save up to ₹2,000 per month.

During his ride on 32-B, the chief minister engaged directly with women passengers benefitting from the scheme. “Many expressed heartfelt gratitude, noting that the scheme enables them to reach their workplaces on time and reduce monthly expenditure. Some shared that these savings support their children’s education, healthcare, and household needs. Moved by their feedback, the chief minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s welfare,” the release said.

The newly launched fleet includes 27 buses for the State Express Transport Corporation, 114 for TNSTC Villupuram, 31 for TNSTC Coimbatore, 14 for TNSTC Madurai, 18 for TNSTC Tirunelveli, and 10 for TNSTC Salem. Among these, 70 town buses have been specially designated for women.

An official release stated that the introduction of these buses forms part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance the public transport service by launching new routes, deploying modern vehicles, refurbishing older fleets, and improving facilities for transport employees. Since 2021, 3,727 new buses have been introduced and 1,500 upgraded.

He also instructed drivers and conductors to stop at all designated halts and ensure buses operate at full capacity during peak hours to better serve working women across the state.