Hindu Munnani man attacked, wife murdered in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A woman was hacked to death, and her husband, who is a Hindu Munnani functionary, suffered injuries in an attack by unidentified persons in Namakkal.

Police said Jagadeesan (40), the Hindu Munnani’s Namakkal district secretary, and his wife Geetha (36), were alone at their house in Pothanur Mettu Street in Paramathi Velur, while their two daughters, aged ten and six, had gone to their relative’s house for vacation.

They were residing on the house's first floor, while the party office also functions in the front portion. Past midnight on Sunday, Geetha opened the door to check after hearing repeated knockings.

“Two unidentified men pushed her down and slit her throat. Then, Jagadeesan came rushing to her rescue, but was also attacked on his head and two hands with a knife. As he raised an alarm, the neighbours turned up and the assailants fled away from the spot,” police said.

Soon, the couple was immediately taken by an ambulance to the Paramathi Velur Government Hospital; however, Geetha died on the way. After first aid, Jagadeesan was sent to Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

The body of the deceased had been sent for a post-mortem at Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital.

Namakkal Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan visited the scene of the crime and held inquiries. The CCTV footage obtained from the neighbourhood was checked to trace out the culprits.

An investigation is underway to ascertain if the murder happened due to previous enmity or any other reasons.