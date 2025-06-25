Begin typing your search...

    Hindu Munnani leader hacked to death in Tirupur

    Balamurugan was serving as the Tiruppur North town president of Hindu Munnani.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|25 Jun 2025 10:27 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-25 06:41:42  )
    Hindu Munnani leader Balamurugan hacked to death (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Hindu Munnani leader Balamurugan was hacked to death on Kamarajar Street in Kumarnathapuram, Tirupur, as reported by Thanthi TV.

    The police has informed that a three-member gang killed Balamurugan during the midnight hours.

    *Three special teams have been formed to investigate the case and and are actively searching for the accused, according to Daily Thanthi.

