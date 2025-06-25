Hindu Munnani leader hacked to death in Tirupur

CHENNAI: Hindu Munnani leader Balamurugan was hacked to death on Kamarajar Street in Kumarnathapuram, Tirupur, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Balamurugan was serving as the Tirupur North town president of Hindu Munnani.

The police has informed that a three-member gang killed Balamurugan during the midnight hours.

*Three special teams have been formed to investigate the case and and are actively searching for the accused, according to Daily Thanthi.