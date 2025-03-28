Hindi inclusion in RMC’s weather reports sparks row in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The inclusion of Hindi-language weather reports on the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai’s website has sparked controversy in Tamil Nadu. Previously, forecasts were issued only in Tamil and English. The Hindi updates were reportedly added six months ago.

Amid ongoing protests by state leaders against the Centre’s alleged imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking states, the RMC’s decision to publish daily weather bulletins and 24-hour rainfall forecasts in Hindi has drawn strong reactions from political leaders and residents.

Taking to X to issue a strong statement on the matter, Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai said, "In Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, weather reports are issued in English alongside local languages. However, for the first time in Tamil Nadu, Hindi has been included in the weather forecast. This move comes at a time when the bilingual policy in the State has already caused controversy. The inclusion of Hindi in the Chennai Meteorological Centre's report is a shocking development,” he wrote.

The leader further criticised the central government, saying, "While no one opposes the Hindi language, what we oppose is the forceful imposition of Hindi. The central government is asserting its dominance by pushing Hindi in Tamil Nadu, which goes against the local language policy. I strongly condemn this action."

Meanwhile, RMC director Dr. B. Amudha stated that Hindi updates were added to the website in October 2024 as part of efforts to promote the language, following directives from the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language under the Ministry of Home Affairs, as reported by The Hindu. She added that a translator was appointed at the Chennai centre to facilitate the translation of the weather forecast into Hindi.