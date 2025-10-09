Hindi documents cause courtroom delay in MP police's case against TN pharma owner

CHENNAI: Legal proceedings for the transit remand of a Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical owner, Ranganathan arrested in connection with the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, were delayed in a Chennai court on Thursday due to all case documents being in Hindi.

The Madhya Pradesh Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested 75-year-old Ranganathan, the owner of Srisan Pharma, from his residence in Chennai's Ashok Nagar in the early hours of Tuesday. The arrest is linked to a tragic incident where a cough syrup manufactured by his company is alleged to have turned poisonous, leading to the fatalities.

After arresting Ranganathan and conducting searches at his Kancheepuram facility, the SIT produced him before the Saidapet court in Chennai. However, the proceedings hit a significant hurdle when lawyers raised objections to the fact that all case documents submitted by the MP police were in Hindi.

Advocates insisted that the documents be translated into English for the court to proceed. This forced the investigating officers to scramble, working with a few local lawyers to hastily translate the crucial paperwork before the court could take up the transit remand plea.

The language barrier caused a procedural delay of several hours. During this time, the accused, Ranganathan, was taken to the Saidapet Government Hospital for a mandatory medical examination. He was later produced before the court again with the translated documents.

The MP police have now moved a petition in the Saidapet court, seeking a special transit warrant to formally take Ranganathan to Madhya Pradesh for further investigation.

Meanwhile, logistical questions remain. It is understood that the MP police team travelled to Tamil Nadu by a police vehicle. Authorities are now deliberating whether to transport the accused on the approximately 1,700-kilometre road journey back to Madhya Pradesh or to fly him from Chennai. A decision is expected soon.