Hiking tax to buy power from private generators would affect industrial sector: PMK chief Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has warned the state government that increasing tax for procuring power from private electricity generators would affect the industrial sector.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Tangedco has applied to TNERC (Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission) seeking permission to levy additional tax of 34 paise per unit while industries procure power from private discoms.

"Industries have to use transmission lines of Tangedco to get power from private companies. Presently, Tangedco charges Rs. 1.94 including taxes per unit. It is unfair to increase the tax, " he said.

He added that power tariff for industries and commercial establishments was increased in 2022 and 2023 which resulted in additional revenue of Rs. 31,500 crore.

"Already, several micro, small and medium enterprises were shut down due to the tariff hike. If tax is increased, bigger industries will also be closed, " he warned.

Anbumani urged the government to drop the proposal and avoid killing the golden duck.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss said that Bihar has recorded a reduction of 21 lakh domestic violence cases, 18 lakh youngsters saved from obesity and other crimes after the state implemented complete prohibition.

"Rulers of Tamil Nadu only care about revenue generated by selling liquor. They are supporting the sale of liquor also for personal benefits. This is not the right path. Tamil Nadu should learn from Bihar and implement complete prohibition to safeguard the state and its people, " he said.

Ramadoss added that past leaders of Tamil Nadu including Rajaji, Kamaraj and Anna implemented prohibition.