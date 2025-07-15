Hike cut for 451 Tasmac staff for overcharging consumers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) has identified 451 retail vending shop personnel across the State for overcharging customers by Rs 10 or more above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) during the financial year 2024–25.

These employees will now receive a reduced increment in their consolidated pay, the corporation announced.

In an official communication to senior regional and district managers, Tasmac Managing Director S Visakan stated, “A detailed analysis of MRP violations based on reports submitted by Senior Regional Managers revealed that 4,467 shop personnel were found to have breached pricing norms. Among them, 4,016 were involved in minor violations of less than Rs 10, while 451 personnel were guilty of overcharging customers by Rs 10 or more.”

The 451 staff members include 197 shop supervisors, 234 salesmen, and 20 assistant salesmen.

Citing the gravity of the violation, the managing director noted that while the Tasmac Board of Directors has approved a Rs 2,000 monthly hike in consolidated pay for all other shop employees, those involved in significant overcharging will receive only a Rs 1,000 hike, effective from April 1, 2025.

Tasmac instructed officials to process and disburse the revised pay—including arrears for April, May, and June—within July 16, 2025.