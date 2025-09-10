Highways department floats tenders to undertake massive road widening project in TN

CHENNAI: In a major infrastructure push, the Highways Department has floated a series of tenders for 132 projects with a combined budget of Rs 561.50 crores to widen the road network.

According to a report in The Hindu, the plan under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP) aims to improve 231 kilometers of road networks across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet.

Tiruvallur district will see the highest upgrade with 76.66 kms of roads slotted for widening, followed by Chengalpattu with 31.2 kms, Kancheepuram with 22.1 kms and Chennai city with 9 kms. In a move intended to address rising traffic volumes in the Naidu Kuppam-Edumadurai Road in Gummidipoondi, the plan includes widening it from a single lane to an intermediate lane at a cost of Rs 1.68 crores.

Apart from this, the programme has also allocated Rs 90.30 crores for the construction of seven culverts and bridges that are designed to facilitate the free flow of water during the monsoon season. As part of permanent flood mitigation, a macro drain along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road and the OMR-ECR link will be built at a cost of Rs 26.20 crores.

The plans also include additional enhancements including improving riding quality in specific stretches like the Maddur-Alamelumangapuram Road and the N N Kandigai-Nalattur Road in Tiruvallur district. There are also plans to perform junction enhancements at key intersections.