Highway heist: Jeweller’s car found in Kerala

COIMBATORE: The car of a Kerala jeweller, who was recently robbed of 1.25 kg of gold and Rs 60,000 at KG Chavadi near Coimbatore, was traced to the neighbouring state.

A five-member gang of robbers waylaid Jaison Jacob (55), from Thrissur, and his employee S Vishnu on the Salem-Kochi Highway while they were heading to Thrissur.

Police said Jacob and Vishnu came to Coimbatore Railway Station by train from Chennai after buying gold and were bound to Thrissur by car when the robbers intercepted them in a truck. The gang members broke open the glass panes and got into the car.

One of the gang members drove the car, and en route, they took away the gold and cash before forcing the duo out after travelling some distance.

Based on a complaint, the KG Chavadi police registered a case, and Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan formed five special teams to nab the culprits.

After a search, the special team of police located the truck near Ettimadai in Coimbatore. Further searches led the police to the victim’s car, abandoned in the Valukkal area in the neighbouring state. Police suspect the robbers to have escaped with valuables after abandoning the car.

“We have gathered vital clues on the identity of robbers. A few suspects were taken into custody for inquiry. A probe is also under way to know if the staff of the jewellery shop had any links to the case,” said an official.