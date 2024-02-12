Highlights of Governor RN Ravi’s address in TN Assembly

Begin typing your search...
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday delivered his customary address in the inaugural Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session for the year 2024.
Here are the highlights of the Governor's address at the TNLA:
- The State government will never permit the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tamil Nadu.
- All measures to be taken to prevent the Construction of Mekadatu Dam across River Cauvery.
- Tamil Nadu recorded a real economic growth of 8.19%, surpassing the national rate of 7.24 in 2022-23.
- Inflation rate in TN has been only 5.97% in TN, against the national average of 6.65%.
- Rs 6,000 flood relief disbursed to 24.25 lakh affected families in Chennai and surroundings at a financial implication of Rs 1,487 crore. Same flood relief was distributed to 6.63 lakh families in severely affected areas in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.
- Rs 1,000 relief was disbursed to 14.31 lakh families in other affected areas of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts at Rs 541 crore.
- Tamil Nadusuffered a revenue shortfall of Rs 20,000 crore per annum due to the Union government terminating the GST compensation regime on June 30, 2022.
- 2.40 lakh of the 2.67 lakh petitions received during 2,058 Makkaludan Muthalvar camps conducted in urban local bodies and peri-urban village panchayats across the State.
- Caste census along with the national decadal census due since 2021 will be a major step forward towards evidence-based policymaking.
- 2.17 lakh person benefitted under Innuyir Kaapom - Nammai Kaakum 48 Thittam and 1.07 crore people have benefitted under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.
- 3,059 km length of roads taken up at a cost of Rs 4,861 crore and 187 bridge works at Rs 553 crore under comprehensive Road Infra Development Programme.
