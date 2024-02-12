Begin typing your search...

Highlights of Governor RN Ravi’s address in TN Assembly

Here are the highlights of the Governor's address at the TNLA.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Feb 2024 6:20 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-12 18:21:57.0  )
Highlights of Governor RN Ravi’s address in TN Assembly
X

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi addressing the State Assembly on Monday. (PTI)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday delivered his customary address in the inaugural Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session for the year 2024.

Here are the highlights of the Governor's address at the TNLA:

  • The State government will never permit the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Tamil Nadu.
  • All measures to be taken to prevent the Construction of Mekadatu Dam across River Cauvery.
  • Tamil Nadu recorded a real economic growth of 8.19%, surpassing the national rate of 7.24 in 2022-23.
  • Inflation rate in TN has been only 5.97% in TN, against the national average of 6.65%.
  • Rs 6,000 flood relief disbursed to 24.25 lakh affected families in Chennai and surroundings at a financial implication of Rs 1,487 crore. Same flood relief was distributed to 6.63 lakh families in severely affected areas in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.
  • Rs 1,000 relief was disbursed to 14.31 lakh families in other affected areas of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts at Rs 541 crore.
  • Tamil Nadusuffered a revenue shortfall of Rs 20,000 crore per annum due to the Union government terminating the GST compensation regime on June 30, 2022.
  • 2.40 lakh of the 2.67 lakh petitions received during 2,058 Makkaludan Muthalvar camps conducted in urban local bodies and peri-urban village panchayats across the State.
  • Caste census along with the national decadal census due since 2021 will be a major step forward towards evidence-based policymaking.
  • 2.17 lakh person benefitted under Innuyir Kaapom - Nammai Kaakum 48 Thittam and 1.07 crore people have benefitted under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.
  • 3,059 km length of roads taken up at a cost of Rs 4,861 crore and 187 bridge works at Rs 553 crore under comprehensive Road Infra Development Programme.
Governor RN RaviTamil Nadu Governor RN RaviRN RaviTN Assembly
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X