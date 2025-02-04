Higher officials in each district of TN to monitor board exam preparatory works

CHENNAI: For monitoring the upcoming 2024-25 board exam works, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has appointed administrative officials in each district across TN.

Officials ranging from directors and joint directors have been appointed as monitoring officers to supervise the exam works.

The circular noted that the director of the Department of School Education S Kannappan will handle Chengalpattu. While T Uma, director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), will monitor Kancheepuram and M Palaniswami, director, Directorate of Private Schools, will oversee preparations in Chennai.

Also, practical exams for Class 10 will go on from February 22-28. For Class 12, it will be held from February 7-14, and for Class 11 between February 15 and 21.

Online entry of Class 10 practical exams to be held between February 28 and March 8. More details are available on https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/

As per the timetable released in October 2024, Class 12 exams will be held from March 3-25. For Class 11, exams have been scheduled from March 5-27 and for Class 10 from March 28 to April 15.

According to the announcement made by the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, results for Class 12 are likely to be announced on April 9, and, for both classes 11 and 10, expect them on April 19.