Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan skips TNOU convocation

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan skipped the 16th convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University (TNOU) in which Governor RN Ravi took part on Thursday.

Sources from the university said that the minister agreed to take part in the convocation, and accordingly, the invitation was printed as per the protocol.

His name was also printed on the banners at the event; however, he did not turn up for the function.

However, the Higher Education Department did not attach much significance to the absence of the minister at the TNOU convocation.

Sources from the Department told DT Next that since Thursday morning, the minister was busy with the authorities in organising Tamil Nadu's excellence in school and college education event, which was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his counterpart in Telangana Revanth Reddy.

It may be noted that the minister Govi Chezhiaan did not attend TNOU convocation last year, too due to the alleged controversy with the Raj Bhavan with regard to the ‘deletion’ of a particular line from the Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu at a function.

Meanwhile, sources from TNOU said that a total of 7,972 students from the university have received the graduation certificates. The governor distributed the graduation certificates to 304 students at the function.

In addition, a total of 610 labourers from KPR Mill from Coimbatore have also received degree certificates from the university.