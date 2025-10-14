Higher education dept’s curriculum exchange fair to be held annually

CHENNAI: In an effort to exchange the best practices among all universities including private institutions, the Higher Education Department will conduct the curriculum exchange fair every year.

The exhibition will be a major and unique platform to showcase the latest trends in education not only in the State but also across the country and abroad.

A senior official from the department said, “The fair will be a huge gathering for universities, colleges, and deemed-for universities. It will be an opportunity to meet with education leaders and policymakers to share and exchange the latest developments in technology, current practices, and innovative ideas in the area of education.”

Academicians, professionals, administration staff of the institutions, channel partners, faculty members and especially students will be invited. “Even representatives of institutions from various countries around the globe will showcase their products, solutions and services. Eminent speakers, student career counsellors and education officials from other states will also share their ideas,” he added.

The fair will showcase a range of latest projects across engineering, science, art, design, commerce and philosophy. “Each year, the exhibition will have a theme, which helps students go beyond traditional boundaries, think critically, and come up with positive solutions that can provide a better future for them,” stated the official.

Apart from curriculum exchange, the fair will also provide opportunities for institutions to present the innovative projects of students and faculty members. “It will also expose students to real-world expectations and requirements of the industry. The fair will also engage joint academic courses and student and faculty exchanges between universities to facilitate cultural understanding,” he explained.

An expert committee of higher education department authorities, educationists, representatives of the industries and other stakeholders will be organisers, and also formulate a detailed schedule of the event.