Higher Education Department plans curriculum exchange fair

CHENNAI: With an aim to exchange best practices among universities, including private institutions, the Higher Education Department will conduct an annual curriculum exchange fair.

The exhibition will be a major and unique platform to showcase the latest trends in the education industry not only in the State but also across the country and abroad.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, said the fair will also present a huge opportunity to universities, colleges, and deemed universities to meet with education leaders and policymakers to share and exchange the latest developments in technology, current practices, and innovative ideas in the area of education.

Stating that the curriculum fair will be a regular annual event, he said academics, professionals, administration staff of the institutions, channel partners, faculty members and especially students will be invited.

"In addition, representatives of institutions from various countries around the globe will also showcase their education products, solutions and services," he said, adding "eminent speakers, career counsellors and education officials from other states will also share their ideas".

Pointing out that the curriculum fair will showcase a diverse range of latest projects across streams, such as engineering, science, art, design, commerce and philosophy, the official said the exhibition will have a separate theme for each year, which will help students to go beyond traditional boundaries, think critically, and come out with positive solutions that can provide a better future for them.

The official also said that apart from curriculum exchange, the fair will also provide opportunities for institutions to present innovative projects by students and faculty members. "It will also expose students to real-world expectations and requirements of the industry," he said, adding "the fair will also engage joint academic courses and student and faculty exchanges between universities to facilitate cultural understanding".

According to the official, an expert committee comprising higher education department authorities, educationists, representatives of the industries and other stakeholders will be organisers, who will come out with a detailed schedule of the event.