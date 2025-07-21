Higher Education department commences student survey across TN colleges

CHENNAI: The Higher Education department has kickstarted the TN leg of the All India Survey on Higher Education with instructions to the head of institutions on collecting varied data ranging from implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) to student enrollment count and semester results.

The annual All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) is conducted by the Ministry of Education to make a situational assessment of the education sector in the country based on the data collected from the institutions of higher education nationwide.

A senior Higher Education department official here said the ultimate responsibility is the accurate, complete and timely uploading of the data on AISHE portal in respect of Engineering, Arts, Science, Polytechnic and Vocational colleges.

Stating that the AISHE for the year 2024-25 has been launched by the centre this July, he said all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) were instructed to collect the number of students enrolled in the academic session 2024-25 and all the semester results during the same period.

The data will also include the number of students who got placed and the number of teaching staff across all institutes as of December 31, 2024, he said.

As part of the survey, the HEIs would also collect financial information pertaining to the academic year 2024-25, like availing of scholarships and fellowships.

All vice chancellors and principals were told to dedicate personal attention to the timely and accurate uploading of the AISHE data to prevent network congestion on the portal close to the deadline, the official noted.

The official said that the indicators of educational development, such as institution density, gross enrolment ratio, pupil-teacher ratio, gender parity index, and per student expenditure, will also be calculated from the data collected through AISHE. "These are useful in making informed policy decisions and research for development of the education sector," he added.