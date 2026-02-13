Higher Education department approves 32 degrees for public service jobs
CHENNAI: To provide clarity on the qualifications required for jobs in public service, the Higher Education department has approved more than 30 degrees offered by various universities.
A decision was taken in this regard at the 37th equivalence committee meeting recently, which has recommended a total of 32 degree courses for 2026-2027 as equivalent.
Higher Education department secretary P Shankar, in a government order, said that the B.Com digital marketing and data mining awarded by state-run Bharathiar University was equivalent to a general B.Com for employment in government organisations.
Similarly, the M.Com with computer application awarded by the state-owned Manonmaniam Sundaranar University was equivalent to M.Com for employment in public services.
In addition, the order further said that the education qualification of M.Sc Biochemical Technology provided by Periyar University will be equivalent to M.Sc Biochemistry for obtaining jobs in the concerned state departments.
Likewise, the M.Sc (five-year integrated course) in life sciences (animal science) awarded by the state-owned Bharathidasan University is equivalent to M.Sc Botany.
The ME software engineering course provided by Anna University is also equivalent to ME Computer Science and Engineering for the purpose of employment in public services. Similarly, the university, which offers B.Tech petrochemical technology also equivalent to B.Tech chemical engineering for government employment.
The students could also avail government jobs after they pursue MA History and tourism management in the state-owned Annamalai University, which was equivalent to MA History.