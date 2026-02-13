Higher Education department approves 32 degrees for public service jobs

A decision was taken in this regard at the 37th equivalence committee meeting recently, which has recommended a total of 32 degree courses for 2026-2027 as equivalent.

Higher Education department secretary P Shankar, in a government order, said that the B.Com digital marketing and data mining awarded by state-run Bharathiar University was equivalent to a general B.Com for employment in government organisations.

Similarly, the M.Com with computer application awarded by the state-owned Manonmaniam Sundaranar University was equivalent to M.Com for employment in public services.