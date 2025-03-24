High-tech used to check illegal mining, improve revenue, says TN Min Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Minister Duraimurugan told the House that the Department of Natural Resources has adopted modern technologies to curb illegal transportation of minerals and enhance the state’s revenue. It also aims to position Tamil Nadu as a leader in the management of mineral wealth to meet rising demands, he said.

The department’s revenue has increased significantly from Rs 1,212 crore in 2021-2022 to Rs 1,704 crore in 2024-2025. The department has also undertaken public welfare projects in mining-affected areas, amounting to Rs 1,034 crore, said minister Duraimurugan while replying to the debate on demands for grants for the department on Monday. “After seven years, TAMIN returned to profitability in the fiscal year 2023-24, generating a revenue of Rs 114.87 crore and a net profit of Rs 1.09 crore,” he added.

The department has been taking effective measures to prevent illegal mining and mineral transportation by enhancing enforcement through technologies such as drones and launching GPS and drone survey technology. It also introduced an e-Transit pass and e-grant for minor mineral concessions. Using these modern technologies, the department conducted surveys in 113 mines and 1,756 quarries through 23 empanelled agencies to assess the boundaries of leasehold areas, the House was told.

In the first phase, the department surveyed 203 quarries by engaging 13 empanelled agencies to assess the quantity of minerals excavated from the quarries. It was found that minerals had been quarried beyond permissible limits in 160 quarries, and penalties totalling Rs 68 crore were levied on 55 quarries. In the second phase, the department surveyed 116 quarries.