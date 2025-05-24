High speed internet service soon for 1 crore houses in TN

CHENNAI: The state government plans to provide internet service to all rural households shortly, with a target of one crore homes per year. As of now, two plans are available for businesses including one for Rs 899 and one for Rs 1,199, according to a Maalaimalar report.

With the aim of providing high-speed internet service to the public in rural areas, the central government has launched a project under the 'Bharat Net' scheme across the country.

In Tamil Nadu, this project is being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Fiber Optic Network Corporation. Accordingly, high-speed internet service would be provided through optical fiber cables in 12,525 gram panchayats in Tamil Nadu. The work for this started in 2018 and is currently in its final stage.

Cables for the same have been laid for a distance of about 55 thousand kilometers in the state and the work has been completed in 11,800 villages. Due to delays in obtaining permission and laying the cables in some places, including forest areas, the cable laying work is pending in some areas. However, the target has been set to complete those works by next month.

Currently, notices for the selection of persons to provide internet services in about 4,000 villages have been published on the website https://tanfinet.tn.gov.in/ . In the next few days, notices will be published for another 4,000 villages and subsequently for the remaining villages.

The work of providing connection is expected to begin next month.A target has been set to provide high-speed internet service to one crore homes by this year alone. Further, the prices will be set to suit homes and businesses.

Unlimited internet service at a speed of 20 Mbps will be provided to homes for a minimum price of Rs 199 and this would be followed by Rs 399 and Rs 499 plans with correspondingly higher speed. Similarly, two plans are in place for businesses, priced at Rs 899 and Rs 1,199. Plans are subject to change as the government sees fit.