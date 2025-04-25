High humidity to make evenings uneasy: Met

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next few days starting from Thursday.

In its latest bulletin, the RMC also issued a warning that maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal by 2–3°C and added high humidity is likely to cause discomfort weather in a few pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Popular weather blogger K Srikkanth said, “Scorching afternoon is likely over the suburbs of Chennai as an increase in temperatures with high humidity during the evening over north Tamil Nadu may make it very uncomfortable.

Few pockets in interior south Tamil Nadu also may see an increase in temperatures.”