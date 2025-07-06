High demand, low supply for career counsellors in Tamil Nadu, across India

CHENNAI: While the demand for career counsellors is high, especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities, so are job opportunities for counsellors, not only in TN but across the country.

The current trend shows that though the State government has taken steps to improve career counselling at the school level, experts opined students needed more career counsellors who can help them and their parents make correct career decisions.

A senior official from the School Education Department explained, “The career guidance programme is designed to facilitate the transition of all Class 10 students to higher secondary education, and also encourage Class 12 students to pursue higher education, in line with sustainable development goals. The establishment of career guidance cells in all government higher secondary schools will also assist students with applications and training for competitive exams.”

However, K Shankar, a career consultant here in the city, pointed out that the career guidance programme was more prevalent in Chennai and few other cities. “The country also faces a severe shortage of qualified career counsellors, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, creating a need for more professionals in this field,” he added.

As per a recent survey conducted by a multinational company, the country needs more than 15 lakh counsellors for its 300 million student population. “The opportunity in this space exists in all the states. Additionally, according to a study by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), more than 80% of students’ are confused and uncertain about their career paths,” Shankar stated.

Echoing similar views, M Srinivasan, representative of TN Undergraduate Teachers Association, appealed to institutions to introduce career consultant courses at different levels. “At present, IIT-M Pravartak is giving career guidance and counselling fundamentals to thousands of students. More institutions and colleges should come forward to introduce this course even online,” he averred.

Since parents are seeking professional guidance for their children’s career choices, job opportunities will be high for career counsellors on par with other professional jobs. “Career counselling courses for students can also be introduced in government colleges so that more number of aspirants will be benefited,” he said.