Hi-tech labs in government schools given guidelines for effective functioning

CHENNAI: For the Hi-Tech lab administrators and instructors, the Samagra Shiksha (SS) under the Directorate of State Project has issued a set of guidelines for effective functioning of the labs in government schools.

In early June, SS has initiated to employ 8,209 administrators cum instructors in Hi-Tech labs of government schools for a period of 60 months. The appointment of these staff were made for upgrading technical infrastructure to equip students in the evolving technological landscape.

And, for the same purpose, the government has also established 22,931 smart boards and 8,209 Hi-Tech labs at government schools, marking a notable shift from traditional learning methods of chalk and board teaching methods.

Further, as a way of effective functioning of these labs, SS have directed the staff to swiftly approach and correct the technical difficulties and defects with the companies providing internet facility and the electricity department.

Also, the department has urged the staff to ensure strict adherence of data privacy and confidentiality in different policies to protect sensitive information.

Additionally, the staff at the Hi-Tech lab have been asked to provide necessary support to teachers to integrate technology effectively in their teaching. Meanwhile, the salary for these staff have been fixed at Rs 11,452.