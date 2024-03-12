Here are the constituencies CPI will contest in TN: Check deets here

CHENNAI: Following the CPM signing a pact with DMK to fight from Madurai and Dindigul, the Dravidian major has also alloted seats to CPI.



CPI's state secretary R Mutharasan has signed a deal with DMK chief MK Stalin to contest in Nagapattinam and Tiruppur, seats with sitting MPs from CPI.

The DMK had finalised seat-sharing deals with allies in the past week. DMK will be contesting in 21 seats; Congress in 10; two seats each for VCK, CPI and CPM; one seat each for KMDK, IUML and MDMK. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam came to a compromise settling for a Rajya Sabha seat.