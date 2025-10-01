Hema Malini unhurt after minor mishap at Sulur

COIMBATORE: Member of Parliament Hema Malini on Tuesday escaped unhurt in a mishap while heading to Karur to probe the stampede tragedy at TVK leader Vijay’s public meeting.

She was heading an eight-member NDA’s fact-finding committee to investigate the Karur tragedy. While nearing RG Pudur at Sulur, the car in which Hema Malini was travelling collided with another car trailing it.

“The rear of her car was damaged slightly,” police said. Earlier, while addressing the media at Coimbatore International Airport after flying down from Delhi, Hema Malini said their delegation would investigate the circumstances that led to the tragedy and submit a report to the central leadership.

“We will meet those undergoing treatment in the hospital,” she said. MP Anurag Thakur said the del- egation will probe into the root cause of the issue to prevent simi- lar incidents in the future. “We will meet everyone to find out the cause of the incident,” he said.

BJP state unit chief Nainar Nagenthran said the delegation will visit the stampede site, meet affected families of those who died and those undergoing treatment in the hospital. However, the fact-finding team has attracted criticism of playing politics.