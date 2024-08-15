Helpline numbers provided by Southern Railway regarding changes in pattern of train services

CHENNAI: To facilitate passengers in connection with changes in pattern of train services on account of yard remodeling works at Tambaram, Chennai Division has provided the two Help Line numbers, 044-25354995 (BSNL) 044-25354151 (BSNL).

Passengers can contact the helpline numbers in regard to arrival/departure/skipping stoppage of trains departing or arriving Chennai Egmore railway station, said a Southern Railway statement.