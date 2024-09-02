Help Tamil Nadu attract investments, CM Stalin tells non-resident Tamils in US

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday urged the Non-Resident Tamils (NRT) in the United States to encourage US firms to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the Non-Resident Tamils in an event held in San Francisco, Stalin said, “India-US friendship goes beyond nation-to-nation ties and stands for the bond between people of the two nations. Tamil Nadu is especially attractive to the US investments. Units of reputed US firms are operating in India, especially in Tamil Nadu. This is because Tamil Nadu is the second largest economy in India.”

More than 300 US firms have established their units in Tamil Nadu and over the past three years, more and more US companies have started coming to TN, he noted. “Bilateral trade has increased threefold since 2000. These are all signs of the friendship between our two nations,” Stalin remarked. Investments from US companies grew many-fold in the last three years, he added.

Stalin also urged the US Tamils to live with the spirit of unity as one nation without any differences.

“Unity in diversity is for the development of our country. I request you to uphold the spirit everywhere you go,” he said.

Lauding US Tamils, Stalin said, “I am proud and happy to see you people of Indian origin are living in the world’s topmost country. When I see so many Indian faces here, I feel like I am in some state in India. It doesn’t look like I’m in the US.”

The CM asserted that it wasn’t a mere visit to get funds. “Though I am here to attract investments, I am also here to see the faces of my dear Indian relatives. If the US is the largest economy in the world, India is the 5th largest economy. It is of great prestige that people of Indian origin have obtained very high positions in various walks of life in this country, including CEOs of multinational companies,” added Stalin. “I have come here to invite them (US-based companies) personally. I urge the Indian-Americans present here to encourage American companies to invest in Tamil Nadu,” he said in San Francisco. Stalin recollected his father and DMK patriarch late M Karunanidhi’s visit to the US. “Back in 1971, the then Chief Minister, the great leader Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar (Stalin’s father), visited here. Today, I am here as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu following in his footsteps.”

Stalin who left for the United States on August 29, is leading a high-level delegation, seeking investments from US companies. He is scheduled to return on September 14.