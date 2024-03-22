Helicopter unit inducted at IndianAir Force Station in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: As part of redeployment of IAF assets, one Helicopter Unit was inducted at the Air Force Station, Thanjavur, in Tamil Nadu on March 19. A defence release here said induction of the helicopter unit at Thanjavur would ensure availability of sufficient resources with HQ SAC to enhance operational capabilities as well as meet the peacetime tasks of Search and Rescue, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Casualty evacuation.

It said the Southern Air Command (SAC) was established in July, 1984 in response to certain geopolitical developments to ensure effective command and control of IAF assets and facilitate quick deployment of combat forces in the event of threats developing in Indian Ocean Region. Air Marshall B Manikantan, AOC-in-C SAC was present during the induction ceremony.