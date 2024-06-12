HEIs should maintain functional website for making relevant self-disclosure: Ministry of Education

CHENNAI: It has been made mandatory for all the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to maintain a functional website for making relevant self-disclosure to the stakeholders, as per the New Education Policy.



The Ministry of Education's announcement to maintain a functional portal came against the backdrop of reports that several universities and colleges have not updated their websites for several months.

The ministry said that NEP emphasizes transparent self disclosure by HEIs and public self-disclosure by HEIs, in fact, is one of the fundamental principles of the policy.

Accordingly the University of Grants Commission (UGC), in its circular claimed that stakeholders in the higher education system such as students, parents, research scholars, prospective students, regulatory bodies, accreditation agencies, alumni, and the public desire to seek information from the websites of HEIs.

Stating that every HEI should maintain a functional website for making relevant self-disclosure to the stakeholders, the UGC guidelines said the disclosure made on the website should have unrestricted access without any requirement of login/registration and should have a 'Search' facility for easy access.

The circular said in addition to the information about the head and faculty members of the universities and colleges, the institutions should mandatorily upload prospectus (including fee structure for various programs), admission process and guidelines and fee refund policy every year.

Similarly, the HEIs were also asked to upload the latest information on the job openings, reservation roster and latest government announcement with regard to the welfare of the students. The stakeholders could also register complain with UGC if any university or college do not upload the prerequisite information as per the guidelines.