Heavy rains wreak havoc in Nilgiris district, disrupt normal life

CHENNAI: Over the past six days, heavy rains have been battering the Nilgiris district following a red alert issued by the state authorities. Following this, landslides and trees uprooting due to the heavy winds have disrupted normal life in the district.

Heavy winds and relentless rainfall have uprooted more than 130 trees, blocking roads across the district. Landslides were also reported in several areas including residential areas and major roadways, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Avalanche recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, with 11 cm of precipitation. The continuous rains have caused cracks in seven houses in Kuruthukulli and Basavagal areas under Ooty’s Nanjanadu panchayat. Following this, residents have urged the government to provide compensation for the damaged properties and arrange alternative accommodations.

Due to the increased risk of landslides, night traffic has been banned in the Thavalamalai area on the Ooty-Kudalur route. Following a landslide in the Thavalamalai area, rocks were trapped in trees after which District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya inspected the ongoing safety measures on Thursday.

Reports said that the Gudalur and Pandalur regions have also been severely affected. Several trees have fallen on electric poles which left the villages without electricity for the sixth consecutive day, plunging residents into darkness. Locals in Gandhi Nagar took matters into their own hands by cutting and removing a fallen tree themselves.

The unrelenting rains have brought daily life to a standstill, with residents unable to step out even for essential needs.

Rainfall data (in mm):

- Avalanche: 114

- Upper Bhavani: 102

- Pandalur: 65

- Cherangode, Naduvattam: 52

- Oveli: 48

- Gudalur, Emerald: 49

- Upper Gudalur: 46

- Glen Morgan: 44

- Kuntha: 43

- Padanthorai: 37

- Cherumulli: 36

- Devala: 31