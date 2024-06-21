Heavy rains predicted over western districts of TN from June 23; Chennai receives 353% excess spell

CHENNAI: Several places in western ghats of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive very heavy rain and orange alert issued for the same from June 23 under the, influence of change in wind pattern over the sea.

In addition, the capital city has received the highest amount of rainfall during the southwest monsoon season so far with 353 percent excess spell.

As light to moderate westerlies prevail over lower tropospheric levels and a trough at mean sea level off Karnataka and Kerala coasts persist.

Heavy to very heavy rain has been predicted over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday.

Also, light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next few days.

As far as Chennai and suburbs are concerned, heavy rain lashed during the night time for the last few days and it is likely to continue for the next two days along with thunderstorms and lightning activity.

There might be a slight reduction in the mercury level where the maximum temperature will be around 36 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued thunderstorms warning for the state especially over coastal and western ghats districts for the next five days.

Additionally, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as strong wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and adjoining the south TN coast.

During the southwest monsoon season from June 1 to 21, Tamil Nadu has received 88.8 mm rainfall against the average spell of 36.9 mm that is 141 percent more, of which, the highest amount of rainfall has been recorded in Chennai with 194 mm that is 353 percent excess than usual during the season, according to RMC rainfall data.