Heavy rains predicted in 17 districts of TN including Chennai till 10 am on November 4

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), has forecasted heavy rainfall in 17 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram until 10 am on Monday.

Other than Chennai and its neighbouring districts, rains are expected in Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Karaikal and Puducherry on November 4, as reported by Thanthi TV.

For the next few hours, sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.

Maximum temperature is likely to be around 33°C and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26°C.