Heavy rains predicted for Chennai and neighbouring districts for 2 days

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is predicted to lash Chennai and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued alerts for intense rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The alert follows the formation of a new low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is expected to intensify into a depression. A separate system over the southeast Arabian Sea is also likely to develop into a depression, contributing to the widespread unsettled weather.

Key Forecasts and Warnings:

• For Tuesday, Oct 21: Isolated places in Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain. Heavy rain is also expected in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and several other western and central districts.

• For Wednesday, October 22: The heavy to very heavy rain band is predicted for Villuppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Puducherry.

• Coastal & Fishermen Warning: Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely along the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area until October 24. The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into these sea areas during this period.