Heavy rains pound Krishnagiri dist, inundate National Highway

COIMBATORE: Vehicle movement was stalled for several hours on the Hosur-Krishnagiri National Highways inundated by heavy rains in Krishnagiri.

As rains pounded the district from Wednesday night, the NH became flooded in several spots. Traffic snarls began on Wednesday night, around 11 pm on the arterial stretch and continued till Thursday evening. Thousands of vehicles queued up from Government Medical College Hospital till Kolapalli for a stretch of around 13 km.

Similarly, vehicles also piled up from Hosur to Krishnagiri. Students and office goers from Hosur to Bangalore faced difficulty due to traffic chaos. And, hundreds of passengers were stranded at Krishnagiri, Shoolagiri and Hosur bus terminuses due to non-arrival of buses.

Besides floods, the ongoing construction of flyover works on the NH also added up to the traffic woes.

Rains also poured in several other Western districts causing traffic disruptions and inundation of low-lying areas.

Several vehicles were struck in the water stagnating in railway underpasses in Makkinampatti and Kollupalayam near Pollachi.